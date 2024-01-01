CBSE starts counselling facility for Class 10 & 12 students

Considering the kind of stress that students and their parents go through before the board exams and after their results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a psychological counselling facility from January 1, 2024, which will be available to students appearing for their Class 10 and 12 exams under the CBSE. Additionally, the CBSE has provided a tollfree number: 1800-11-8004 which provides information on frequently asked questions; and tips for stress-free exams and time and stress management. This facility will be available in both Hindi and English languages. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the CBSE, the facility has been started before the board exams but will be available before the board exams as well as after the announcement of results of the board exams. Students can benefit from the counselling facility both the times.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Whereas the tele-counselling facility of the CBSE is already operational, with the board appointing 65 counsellors, special teachers and principals for personal guidance. Students and parents can benefit from tele-counselling by calling between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Additionally, the CBSE has provided a tollfree number: 1800-11-8004 which provides information on frequently asked questions; and tips for stress-free exams and time and stress management. This facility will be available in both Hindi and English languages.

The CBSE will also soon broadcast the podcast on its website. Students can get tips on stress-free exams from this website and podcasts will also be available on topics ranging from exam preparation to destressing.

“My son is in CBSE Class 10 and as the examination is drawing closer, he is getting tensed and worried. We have already consulted a psychologist for him but if the board itself is starting such a counselling facility, it is good,” said Ramesh Padhye, a parent from Pune.

Every year, there is a lot of anxiety around Class 10 and 12 board exams and their results. In some cases, students have taken extreme steps because of low scores. In such situations, the helpline number will be useful for students and their parents.