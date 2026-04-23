Chandrakant Patil seeks probe, compensation in College of Agriculture student’s death

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Dada Patil has taken cognisance of the death of a student at the College of Agriculture in Pune; and has written to agriculture minister Dattatray Bharane, urging immediate action, a detailed inquiry, and financial assistance for the bereaved family. The incident triggered protests on campus, with students alleging negligence in the maintenance of electrical and water systems and demanding accountability from the administration. (HT)

The intervention comes almost a month after the death of 23-year-old Chaitanya Chavan, a first-year MBA student at the College of Agriculture. Chavan, originally from Beed district, died after allegedly suffering a severe electric shock from a water cooler in the college mess on March 14. He succumbed to his injuries on March 24 after being on life support at a Pune hospital.

The incident triggered protests on campus, with students alleging negligence in the maintenance of electrical and water systems and demanding accountability from the administration. A committee was later formed and safety audits were announced across all campuses, but students continued to press for stronger action. A memorandum was submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Pune district president Vaibhav Solankar. “There should be no compromise when it comes to student safety. We will continue to follow up until justice is delivered to Chaitanya Chavan’s family,” Solankar said.

Patil has now formally written to minister Bharane on April 21, urging that the matter be treated seriously under rules and that justice be meted out to the victim’s family. In his communication, Patil also stressed on “the need for a proper probe into the incident and corrective measures to prevent such accidents in educational institutions.”

“Student safety is non-negotiable. I have requested the agriculture department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and ensure that appropriate action is taken as per the rules, along with necessary support to the bereaved family,” Patil said.

The case has once again raised concerns over campus safety standards in state-run agricultural colleges, with renewed demands for comprehensive infrastructure audits and accountability in maintenance systems.