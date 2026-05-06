Child rape-murder: Accused stuffed cloth in girl’s mouth

Pune: The autopsy report of the minor girl in the Nasrapur sexual assault and murder case reveals brutality and the accused’s family has publicly distanced themselves from him. Autopsy report of minor girl in Nasrapur sexual assault and murder case reveals brutality and the accused’s family has publicly distanced themselves from him. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police sources, the postmortem findings indicate that the accused, identified as Bhimrao Kamble, 65, allegedly gagged the victim by stuffing socks or cloth in her mouth during the assault. Injury marks were also found on the child’s chest, pointing to severe physical violence.

“As per the initial report, death was due to asphyxia,” a police official said.

The three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1, sparking massive outrage and protests.

The postmortem examination was conducted at Sassoon General Hospital under strict in-camera conditions, and samples of internal organs have been sent for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the accused’s wife and son publicly disowned him and demanded the strictest punishment. The wife stated that Kamble had been living separately from the family since 2015. She condemned the crime, stating that the accused should be awarded the death penalty and even his body should not be handed over to the family after the punishment.

The accused, who works as a labourer, has a criminal history. He was booked on charges of molestation in 1998 and 2015 and later acquitted in both cases, according to police.