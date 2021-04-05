Chitale’s Bhakarwadi in return gift for vaccine shots

The MCCIA and Chitale Group together have begun a unique incentive for people to come forward and get their vaccination shots.

The Chitale Group is now offering free Bhakarwadi packets after taking the jab at various Covid vaccination centres in the city; this is being done under the Pune Platform for Covid Response (PPCR) anchored by MCCIA.

“I am part of the PPCR and this idea was thought about as an incentive for people to come forward for the vaccination shots. Today, we distributed 5,000 packets of 50 grams of Bhakarwadi after each shot,” said Indraneel Chitale, partner at Chitale group.

“We have volunteers at multiple centres across the city,” he added.

The places where Bhakarwadi packets were distributed are: Late Gynaba Tukaram hospital, Dhanori, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada, Minatai Thakre hospital, Wadgaonsheri, Naidu hospital, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj hospital Wanowrie, Annasaheb Magar hospital, Hadapsar.

Prashant Girbane, director general MCCIA said, “Usually after a jab of vaccination, people are usually offered water, tea or biscuits, we thought of offering them Bhakarwadi which is loved by all. This is done on behalf of PPCR, a concept that is supporting and organising many interactions between hospitals and administrations so that there is a better coordination. Last year, the PPCR with its convenor Sudhir Mehta raised ₹12 crores to help buy ventilators, high flow nasal oxygens, PPE kits, sanitizers, food arrangements.”