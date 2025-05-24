Civic chief reviews monsoon preparedness

Pune: With the weather department’s forecast of more-than-average rainfall this year, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has directed its departments to remain alert and well-prepared to handle emergencies, said officials. Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on Thursday reviewed pre-monsoon works in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on Thursday reviewed pre-monsoon works. Additional commissioners Vijaykumar Khorate and Tripti Sandbhor, joint commissioner Chandrakant Indalkar, city engineer Makarand Nikam, chief auditor Pramod Bhosale, chief financial officer Pravin Jain, medical officer Dr Laxman Gophane, deputy commissioner Anna Bodade, town planning deputy director Prasad Gaikwad, chief security officer Uday Jarande, special officer Kiran Gaikwad, disaster management officer Omprakash Bahival, and other officials attended the meet.

Singh directed officials to identify flood-prone spots, dangerous buildings and take preventive steps. He asked them to ensure uninterrupted power supply in municipal hospitals during the monsoon. Schools have been asked to be prepared as temporary shelters for flood-affected citizens.

“Remove illegal hoardings within two days,” he instructed officials.