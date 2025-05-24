Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Civic chief reviews monsoon preparedness

ByVicky Pathare
May 24, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Pune's PCMC is on high alert for expected heavy rainfall, directing officials to prepare for emergencies, identify flood-prone areas, and ensure hospital power supply.

Pune: With the weather department’s forecast of more-than-average rainfall this year, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has directed its departments to remain alert and well-prepared to handle emergencies, said officials.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on Thursday reviewed pre-monsoon works in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on Thursday reviewed pre-monsoon works in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on Thursday reviewed pre-monsoon works. Additional commissioners Vijaykumar Khorate and Tripti Sandbhor, joint commissioner Chandrakant Indalkar, city engineer Makarand Nikam, chief auditor Pramod Bhosale, chief financial officer Pravin Jain, medical officer Dr Laxman Gophane, deputy commissioner Anna Bodade, town planning deputy director Prasad Gaikwad, chief security officer Uday Jarande, special officer Kiran Gaikwad, disaster management officer Omprakash Bahival, and other officials attended the meet.

Singh directed officials to identify flood-prone spots, dangerous buildings and take preventive steps. He asked them to ensure uninterrupted power supply in municipal hospitals during the monsoon. Schools have been asked to be prepared as temporary shelters for flood-affected citizens.

“Remove illegal hoardings within two days,” he instructed officials.

News / Cities / Pune / Civic chief reviews monsoon preparedness
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On