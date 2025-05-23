Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Close aide of Hagawane family booked for criminal intimidation

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 23, 2025 07:48 AM IST

According to the police, Chavan has a criminal background, with cases under Sections 376(2)(n), 392, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered against him at the Warje Police Station by his wife

The Warje police on Thursday registered a case against Nilesh Ramchandra Chavan of Karvenagar for allegedly threatening the Kaspate family on May 19.

Chavan is also known to be a close confidante of the Hagawane family, particularly its head Rajendra Hagawane, who is currently absconding following an FIR in connection with the suicide of his daughter-in-law Vaishnavi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Kaspate family had gone to Chavan’s residence to take custody of their late daughter Vaishnavi’s child.

According to the police, Chavan has a criminal background, with cases under Sections 376(2)(n), 392, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered against him at the Warje Police Station by his wife.

In the latest case, Chavan has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

He is also known to be a close confidante of the Hagawane family, particularly its head Rajendra Hagawane, who is currently absconding following an FIR in connection with the suicide of his daughter-in-law Vaishnavi.

Friday, May 23, 2025
