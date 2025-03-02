DGR organises job fair for ex-servicemen 

The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Ministry of Defence organised a job fair at Air Force Station Pune. More than 50 reputed companies participated in the Job Fair, offering over 1,000 job vacancies across various sectors. Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Ministry of Defence, organised a job fair at Air Force Station Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This initiative provided an opportunity for veterans to showcase their technical expertise, leadership skills, and administrative acumen honed during their years of dedicated military service. Corporates, in turn, benefit by gaining access to a pool of highly skilled, disciplined, and experienced professionals.

The job fair was inaugurated by Dr Niten Chandra, IAS, secretary of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), and Maj Gen SBK Singh, director general (resettlement), DGR. Air Vice Marshal R Ravishankar, AOC, advanced headquarters, SWAC, attended the event.

Veterans from the region turned up in large numbers, including Air Vice Marshal NS Vaidya, VSM (Retd). Prashant Girbane, president of MCCIA who was the corporate guest of honour, also attended the event.