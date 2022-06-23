Dominant variant is still Omicron BA.2, say Pune experts

Pune: With Maharashtra reporting cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, experts note that the dominant variant is still BA.2. According to experts, only 10 per cent of samples so far have tested for the two subvariants of Omicron.

Labs across Maharashtra are instructed to send more samples, which are RT-PCR positive, for genome testing as per the Centre’s direction to states.

Till Wednesday, 25 cases have tested positive for BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in Maharashtra. Of these, 15 are from Pune, according to the state health department.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of microbiology department, BJ Medical College, said that the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 variant samples are around 10 per cent of the analysed samples.

“In the last set of 48 samples, there were five patients who tested positive for these variants. There are hardly any delta samples seen,” he said, adding that labs are instructed to send samples that test positive for antigen test for RT-PCR test.

“There are various categories in which the samples are selected for genome sequencing. The samples must have cycle threshold (CT) value less than 25 only then it is selected for genome sequencing. It takes around one week to get the samples analysed. We at BJ medical can analyse at least 800 samples in a week,” said Dr Karyakarte.

Most patients who tested positive for the variants have recovered at home isolation, according to state health department officials.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that samples analysis has found that BA.4 and BA.5 are not dominating.

“According to the information given by BJ Medical College Pune, in whole genome sequencing (WGS) of recent samples in the state, BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state joint director of health services (procurement cell and hospitals) and additional charge as director of health services, said that at present analysis of the samples shows that the prevalence of BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38.

“There is the prevalence of BA.2 followed by BA.2.38. There are a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5. Delta variant cases are less,” said Dr Ambadekar.

“More samples will undergo genome sequencing to understand the surge of cases this time,” he said.

BA.4 and BA.5 variant cases in Maharashtra

Pune – 15

Mumbai– 5

Nagpur – 3

Thane — 2

Total – 25

Source: State health department