Dominant variant is still Omicron BA.2, say Pune experts
Pune: With Maharashtra reporting cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, experts note that the dominant variant is still BA.2. According to experts, only 10 per cent of samples so far have tested for the two subvariants of Omicron.
Labs across Maharashtra are instructed to send more samples, which are RT-PCR positive, for genome testing as per the Centre’s direction to states.
Till Wednesday, 25 cases have tested positive for BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in Maharashtra. Of these, 15 are from Pune, according to the state health department.
Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of microbiology department, BJ Medical College, said that the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 variant samples are around 10 per cent of the analysed samples.
“In the last set of 48 samples, there were five patients who tested positive for these variants. There are hardly any delta samples seen,” he said, adding that labs are instructed to send samples that test positive for antigen test for RT-PCR test.
“There are various categories in which the samples are selected for genome sequencing. The samples must have cycle threshold (CT) value less than 25 only then it is selected for genome sequencing. It takes around one week to get the samples analysed. We at BJ medical can analyse at least 800 samples in a week,” said Dr Karyakarte.
Most patients who tested positive for the variants have recovered at home isolation, according to state health department officials.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that samples analysis has found that BA.4 and BA.5 are not dominating.
“According to the information given by BJ Medical College Pune, in whole genome sequencing (WGS) of recent samples in the state, BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38,” said Dr Awate.
Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state joint director of health services (procurement cell and hospitals) and additional charge as director of health services, said that at present analysis of the samples shows that the prevalence of BA.2 is the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38.
“There is the prevalence of BA.2 followed by BA.2.38. There are a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5. Delta variant cases are less,” said Dr Ambadekar.
“More samples will undergo genome sequencing to understand the surge of cases this time,” he said.
BA.4 and BA.5 variant cases in Maharashtra
Pune – 15
Mumbai– 5
Nagpur – 3
Thane — 2
Total – 25
Source: State health department
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics