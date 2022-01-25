Home / Cities / Pune News / Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory in Pune
pune news

Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory in Pune

  • A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, a defense release said on Tuesday.
The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry, the defence release stated. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry, the defence release stated. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

An employee of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) near Pune was injured in an accident during the drying of explosives, a defense release said on Tuesday. 

A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, it said. 

The injured personnel was identified as a junior, who works manager DR Thakre. He has been hospitalised, the release added. 

"The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry," it said. 

AFK, established in 1869, presently a unit of Munitions India Limited under the Ministry of Defense, is a premier manufacturer of ammunition for the country's armed forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune ammunition employee + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out