Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory in Pune
- A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, a defense release said on Tuesday.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:47 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
An employee of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) near Pune was injured in an accident during the drying of explosives, a defense release said on Tuesday.
A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, it said.
The injured personnel was identified as a junior, who works manager DR Thakre. He has been hospitalised, the release added.
"The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry," it said.
AFK, established in 1869, presently a unit of Munitions India Limited under the Ministry of Defense, is a premier manufacturer of ammunition for the country's armed forces.
Topics