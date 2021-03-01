Farmer arrested for shooting neighbour dead over common water stream
A 40-year-old farmer from Mulshi area of Pune was shot dead on Monday afternoon by his neighbour over an issue of a water stream that runs through both their farmlands. The shooter was arrested by Pune rural police on Monday evening while trying to flee the village.
The deceased was identified as Ajay Ragu Sathe, while the arrested man was identified as Bapu Jore (30) both residents of Malin village in Mulshi.
“It was a gun that was used to kill animals or in a village fare to burst balloons. It uses pellets so it is difficult to say how many were fired before the doctor’s report arrives,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural police.
Jore was found by the officials of Paud police station who are investigating the case. The issue was not long-standing and had come up only recently. The police do not have a record of previous fights between the families.
The deceased had around 40 cows that used the stream as a source of drinking water.
“There is a stream of water that runs through their fields. The deceased used to walk his cattle through there and they drank from it. In summers, it generally dries up and Jore was filling up the flowing stream to create a walking pathway and close the flow. They had a fight about it and Jore brought a gun from his possession and fired at Sathe,” said senior police inspector Amol Dhumal of Paud police station.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code along with the relevant sections of Arms Act was registered at Paud police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer arrested for shooting neighbour dead over common water stream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dagdusheth temple to remain closed today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll-bound PMC prioritises healthcare sector in a budget driven by schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops: Pandit brutally murdered by boyfriend he met over dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested, one on the run for killing man released from jail during decongestion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warm summer ahead for Pune in 2021, forecasts IMD report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Covid tally again on the rise, curbs extended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends curbs till March 14 to contain Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC receives objections to road widening from old city areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army cancels all-India common entrance test for soldiers after paper-leak incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL scholar’s murder: Needle of suspicion points police to friend who met Pandit on dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox