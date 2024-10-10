FDA action against three drug firms for violations

PUNE The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has acted against three drug stores for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has acted against three drug stores for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. (Bloomberg (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action was taken between April and October 2024 by the FDA, Pune division said the officials in the statement.

According to officials as per the DMR Act, advertisements for drugs for 54 diseases and disorders that fall under the schedule are prohibited. The schedule explicitly prohibits companies from promoting cures or making claims related to diseases and disorders. These firms were found selling drugs claiming to cure diabetes, arthritis and kidney ailments.

According to FDA officials, the Ayurvedic medicine worth ₹36,500 has been seized under Section 3 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 from New Maruti Ayurved, Chinchwad, for making an objectionable claim on the label of Amruth Noni D Plus regarding the treatment of diabetes. Besides, Ayurvedic medicine Orthojoint Oil worth ₹ 5,027 was seized from Amit Medico, Sadashiv Peth, for making an objectionable claim about the cure of arthritis on the label, they said.

Furthermore, 16 sachets of Ayurvedic medicine worth ₹5,000 were seized from Mahalaxmi Ayurvedic, Pune, for making an objectionable claim about the cure of kidney stones on the label.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA(Drug), Pune division, said, in one case of diabetic medicines we have filed a case and investigations in the other two incidents is ongoing.

“The DMR Act 1954 is implemented through the FDA to prevent people from self-medication for various diseases. Medicines taken without consulting a doctor for serious illnesses can have harmful effects,” he said.

Hukare, further, said, the FDA regularly checks the labelling of medicines available in the market. If misleading claims are found, action is taken against those people.

“Advertisements on television and newspapers are also checked, and if objectionable advertisements are found, the concerned manufacturer is given a notice to stop the advertisement, and further action is initiated by the respective drug authorities,” added Hukare.