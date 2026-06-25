Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has seized 12 counterfeit bottles of the popular skincare product Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser from a retailer in Shivajinagar. The incident took place on June 22, and a case was registered on the same day. FDA seizes counterfeit skincare products; FIR registered

According to the FDA, drug inspector Shrikant V Patil from the Pune division conducted a surprise inspection at Om Chemist and collected a sample of the cleanser (118 ml) bearing batch number B5NA1110, manufactured in December 2025, with an expiry date of December 2028.

The product is marketed in India by Galderma India Pvt Ltd and manufactured by Encube Ethicals Pvt Ltd.

As part of the investigation, the samples were sent to the manufacturer’s laboratory for examination. While laboratory analysis found the contents to be within quality specifications. However, a detailed comparison of the packaging, labelling, printing and security features revealed significant differences from the genuine product.

Subsequent verification by the manufacturer and marketing company confirmed that the seized product had not been manufactured through their authorised production process. Based on these findings, the FDA classified the product as a “spurious cosmetic” under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, “Counterfeit medicines and cosmetic products are not merely a form of economic cheating but can also pose a serious risk to consumers’ health. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the manufacture, distribution or sale of such counterfeit products.”

A case has been filed under Sections 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.