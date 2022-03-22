Home / Cities / Pune News / Gang of six attack youth over personal enmity in Kothrud, one arrested
pune news

Gang of six attack youth over personal enmity in Kothrud, one arrested

PUNE The Pune police have booked six youths for physically assaulting a man and later attacking him with sharp weapons
The Pune police have booked six youths for physically assaulting a man and later attacking him with sharp weapons. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune police have booked six youths for physically assaulting a man and later attacking him with sharp weapons. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune police have booked six youths for physically assaulting a man and later attacking him with sharp weapons. The incident took place on Friday night, said officials.

According to the police, the victim, Sandesh Lahu Kadu, 20, lodged an FIR at the Konthrud police station on Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Lakhan Lohire, 21, a resident of Shastrinagar, Kothrud; Rishikesh Thakur, 24, Dinesh Bodke, 22, Vijay Lasure, 21, all residents of Sutarddhara; Rohit Hanumant Ubhe,21, a resident of Bhugaon and Saurabh Kumbhar,34, a resident of Kothrud.

According to the Police, Thakur and Ubhe are history sheeters. On Friday, Kadu was chatting with his friends in Sutardhara when the attackers came and assaulted him with sharp weapons due to some personal enmity. The police have arrested Ubhe.

Police inspector Mahendra Jagtap, incharge of Kothrud police station said that one of the accused (Ubhe)has been arrested, while a manhunt was launched to arrest the other absconding accused in the case.

A case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of 50), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (provocation) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kothrud police station

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out