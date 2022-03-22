Gang of six attack youth over personal enmity in Kothrud, one arrested
PUNE The Pune police have booked six youths for physically assaulting a man and later attacking him with sharp weapons. The incident took place on Friday night, said officials.
According to the police, the victim, Sandesh Lahu Kadu, 20, lodged an FIR at the Konthrud police station on Saturday night.
The accused have been identified as Lakhan Lohire, 21, a resident of Shastrinagar, Kothrud; Rishikesh Thakur, 24, Dinesh Bodke, 22, Vijay Lasure, 21, all residents of Sutarddhara; Rohit Hanumant Ubhe,21, a resident of Bhugaon and Saurabh Kumbhar,34, a resident of Kothrud.
According to the Police, Thakur and Ubhe are history sheeters. On Friday, Kadu was chatting with his friends in Sutardhara when the attackers came and assaulted him with sharp weapons due to some personal enmity. The police have arrested Ubhe.
Police inspector Mahendra Jagtap, incharge of Kothrud police station said that one of the accused (Ubhe)has been arrested, while a manhunt was launched to arrest the other absconding accused in the case.
A case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of ₹50), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (provocation) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kothrud police station
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics