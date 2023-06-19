Gangster Kamal Singh Rana, 4 others arrested in Shirdi

The Jaipur police in a joint operation with the Shirdi police, arrested Kamal Singh Rana, 40, a notorious criminal and gang leader from Rajasthan, along with four of his associates from a private hotel in Shirdi on Monday. The other accused arrested have been identified as Virendra Harisingh Jath, 35, Sitendrasingh Bharatsingh, 29, Chandansingh Bhavasingh, 30, and Om Prakash alias Guddu Kaluram Dawat, 30, all from Madhya Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Rana has been implicated in over 37 cases, including murder, dacoity, robbery, and violations of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and Arms Act, said Shirdi police officials.

Both the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments had declared a reward of ₹50,000 and ₹20,000 respectively for his arrest.

Sandeep Mitke, deputy superintendent of police, said, “Three days ago a gang initiated a violent confrontation with a police team in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. During the altercation, the gang members fired upon the police officer and escaped with an official police pistol.’’

According to officials, police received a tip-off of Rana and his aides staying at a hotel in Shirdi.

“We thought that the accused might be carrying weapons hence we roped in the Quick Response Team (QRT) in the operation, but no weapons were found with the accused,” Mitke said.

Now, Jaipur police will get transit remand from the local court and then will get their custody for further investigation.