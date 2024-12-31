Menu Explore
Govt hospital staffer shots self in failed suicide bid

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 10:50 PM IST

According to the police, they received an alert about a man injured in an open firing incident reported in Katraj Ghat at around 10 pm on Monday

Pune: An attempt to die by suicide over financial stress left a 42-year-old Phaltan government hospital staffer injured in a gun firing incident reported on Monday night.

The injured has been identified as Dipak Raju Lakad from Phaltan in Satara district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The injured has been identified as Dipak Raju Lakad from Phaltan in Satara district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured has been identified as Dipak Raju Lakad from Phaltan in Satara district.

According to the police, they received an alert about a man injured in an open firing incident reported in Katraj Ghat at around 10 pm on Monday. A team from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the bullet-injured to a hospital.

While the police thought it could be an open firing case ahead of the New Year celebrations, seeking details from the injured revealed discrepancy in his statements. Later, technical analysis and CCTV footage showed that the injured had shot himself.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Rahul Aware said that the injured confessed of taking the extreme step due to financial liabilities.

“Dipak had not attended his duty at the government hospital since the last one year. He purchased a country made pistol at 30,000 from Pimpri-Chinchwad last week and informed his friend about it via video call,” Aware said.

According to the police, the injured under the influence of alcohol shot self and sustained stomach injury. His health condition is stated to be stable.

