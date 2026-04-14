Govt officers committee pushes for land acquisition, encroachment-free roads and development of missing links

PUNE: The Pune Parivartan committee on Monday held its second meeting wherein it was decided to go all in on land acquisition, encroachment-free roads, and development of missing links in the city. Representatives from the police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), forest department and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) as well as the district collector attended the meeting. Pune, India - March 10, 2019: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district Collector, speaks during a press conference on Lok Sabha elections in Pune, India, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The meeting was helmed by Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and district collector Jitendra Dudi. “We formed the Pune Parivartan committee a few weeks ago and met the second time today. We planned to introduce some changes within a one-year time frame. In the very first meeting, we decided the agenda and today, we took a review of the various works and the action plan for the next few months,” they said.

Ram said, “There were discussions around the 12 missing links and the hurdles in land acquisition for the same. The discussions focused on the Baner-Pashan link road, Wakad to Kaspate Vasti road, Ambedkar Chowk to Rajaram bridge road, and Rosary school Warje to Tirupati Nagar among others. The collector had given instructions to the concerned departments to clear the hurdles in land acquisition for development of these missing links.”

The MSEDCL chief engineer led the presentation for shifting the feeders on the footpaths of 32 important roads. The committee approved the new design for the feeders.

The MC instructed various civic departments to build a road in each of the newly merged villages that would have all the necessary infrastructure. The departments were even directed to take help from the police if necessary.

Police officer Manor Patil said, “The police department will issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for road-digging.” Meanwhile, Dudi instructed that proper marking be carried out for auto stands on the roads. He instructed that government lands be surveyed on a priority basis.