Have not received any monkeypox samples: NIV director
PUNE Even as the country prepares to deal with monkeypox cases in the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounding a cautionary note, the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) is expecting to get samples soon.
As per the advisory issued by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), as of now, only NIV has been approved to test samples of suspected monkeypox cases. NIV Pune is the apex surveillance and testing centre for infections in the country. NIV director Dr Priya Abraham said, “As of Tuesday, we have not received any samples as they have not yet arrived. However, we expect to receive them soon as we are getting queries regarding the same.”
Asked if similar queries are coming in from foreign countries for testing samples, Dr Abraham said, “We can go public about this only when we get the samples confirmed in our hands.”
During the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, NIV played a crucial role in the early detection and accurate testing of samples not just from India but also from neighbouring countries.
While monkeypox is not a new infection, detection of cases in countries where the infection was not reported earlier has raised concerns across the world. As per the MoHFW advisory and the advisory issued by the national centre for disease control (NCDC), public health authorities have to keep a lookout for people with an otherwise unexplained rash, especially those who have travelled in the last 21 days to a country that has recently had confirmed or suspected cases of monkey pox or those who report contact with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkey pox.
The advisory further states that suspected cases have to be isolated at designated healthcare facilities until all lesions have resolved and a fresh layer of skin has formed or till such time the treating physician decides to end isolation. All such patients have to be reported to the district surveillance officer of integrated disease surveillance programme. All infection control practices have to be followed while treating such patients. Laboratory samples consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc. have to be sent to NIV Pune for monkey pox testing in case of suspicion. In case a positive case is detected, contact tracing has to be initiated immediately to identify the patient’s contacts in the last 21 days.
As of now, the monkeypox non-endemic countries are Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK and USA. While monkey pox endemic countries are Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified in animals only), Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.
Sena ups its social media game
Mumbai: For a party known for its 'rada' politics, the Shiv Sena's use of social media, including microblogging site, Twitter, has generated interest among political watchers. In the past few weeks, Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has used Twitter to attack leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in opposition in the state, over a variety of issues.
97.6% in Maharashtra exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution: Report
Mumbai In a recently published paper by the World Bank Group, Maharashtra has ranked third in the list of most populated sub-national regions globally, with 97.6% of its population exposed to either hazardous or unsafe levels of air pollution, specifically PM2.5 aerosols. These results were not surprising to experts, who pointed out that Maharashtra, given its size and economy, has for long been one of the worst-affected states due to air pollution.
Maha ATS arrests Pune youth for alleged terror funding
PUNE The Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad has arrested Mohammed Junaid Mohammad Ata from the house of his relative in the Dapodi area of Pune on Tuesday, officials involved in the operation said. According to Maharashtra ATS officials, Junaid, 28, a native of Khamgaon taluka in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, was arrested for his alleged role in a terror funding case. Junaid works in a scrap dealer's shop in Dapodi.
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs worth ₹30,000 crore at WEF
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth over ₹30,000 crore during the ongoing annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. As many as 23 MoUs were signed for investment in sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, information technology, data centres, textiles, food processing, packaging, paper and pulp, and steel. A delegation, including state industries minister Subhash Desai, energy minister Nitin Raut and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, is presently in Davos.
Kirit Somaiya claims CM’s kin linked to accused in bulletproof jacket scam
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law of having business links with a contractor who was accused of supplying faulty bulletproof jackets to Mumbai police, which had become an issue amid the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
