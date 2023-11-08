close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / HC grants bail to mother arrested for 4-year-old daughter’s murder

HC grants bail to mother arrested for 4-year-old daughter’s murder

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 09, 2023 05:02 AM IST

The Kalachowki Police Station had registered a kidnap and murder case against Sapana Magdum in November 2021 and arrested her on December 2 that year

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 33-year-old Mumbai woman accused of murdering her four-month old daughter. The Kalachowki Police Station had registered a kidnap and murder case against Sapana Magdum in November 2021 and arrested her on December 2 that year.

The Mumbai Sessions Court had denied her bail on August 4, 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Mumbai Sessions Court had denied her bail on August 4, 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Justice MS Karnik of the HC allowed her plea for bail after observing that the case against her was based on circumstantial evidence. Veera Shinde, prosecutor in the matter opposing the bail application, said that it was a serious case where the woman was “responsible for the death of her daughter” an infant then. The Mumbai Sessions Court had denied her bail on August 4, 2022.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Her lawyer Satyam Nimbalkar, however, argued that the only strong material against her was her own confession in which she said she committed the crime since she wanted a son, and led the police to her house where the body was discovered from a water tank on December 2, 2021. But three days earlier, when the police had conducted a spot panchanama there was no body found in the tank.

“On being released on bail, the applicant shall furnish her contact number and residential address to the Investigating Officer (IO) and shall keep him updated, in case there is any change,” directed the HC in its order.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out