I don’t need an election symbol to get elected, says Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without naming Uddhav Thackeray attacked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday while asserting that he doesn’t need an election symbol to get elected by people.
Shinde and Thackeray camps are locked in bitter fight over party symbol. Shinde said he has worked a lot in his constituency. “So much so that I don’t need an election symbol to get elected by people,” said Shinde during a public rally at Purandar.
The Election Commission has asked the rival factions of the Shinde and Thackeray camp to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol - bow and arrow - for laying claim on their political outfit Shiv Sena.
Shinde also took a dig at Thackeray for Sena’s decimation to number four in municipal council elections.
Shinde said, “We as a Sena were in power. We had the chief minister post. Despite that, in municipal council elections, we were at fourth position and Congress, NCP were ahead of us.”
The CM also reminded Sena’s alliance with BJP during 2019 assembly elections. “We had asked votes in the name of Narendra Modi and Balasaheb Thackeray and formed the government with Congress and NCP.”
According to Shinde, many Shiv sainiks and MLAs were objecting the alliance with Congress and NCP. “They used to speak with me. Even I tried to put their voice with party leadership but no one listened. We are the followers of Balasaheb Thackeray. He told us that whenever there is an injustice we must raise our voice against it. We did same and formed the new government,” Shinde said.
Shinde’s Pune visit attracted the political attraction though mainly in rural and outskirts of Pune.
Sena rebel and MP Shrirang Barne, Shivajirao Adhalrao, Vijay Shivtare and Tanaji Sawant were present, however, Shiv Sena workers from the city area kept distance from Shinde and did not participate in any programmes.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
