If your social media account has been compromised, follow these 5 steps
If you get a suspicious email/text from a social media platform that you use, stating that a certain activity has happened, or if you receive an OTP for some change that you have not initiated, it might mean that your account has been compromised.
STEP 1
Check with the people who have access to your social media/email account if they have initiated some change or activity. Check in person, or via a phone call. Avoid using the social media/email account until you have established what has happened
STEP 2
Check if you have received and/or clicked on a suspicious link that you may have received on your social media account recently. This information will help police in the investigation.
STEP 3
Immediately contact the cyber cell of the Pune police (or your city police) and report the activity and email. Do not attempt to initiate or continue contact with person(s) and/or company/website who you may suspect to have caused the hack. Do not do so without police consent and guidance
STEP 4
Change all passwords, T-pins, ATM pins, bank details, numerical codes you may have saved or used via your social media/email account. If any personal details are stored in the accounts be sure to remove them and inform key business/personal associates that your account may have been compromised.
STEP 5
Keep the police informed if there is any more suspicious activity on your account that has been hacked or any linked accounts.
Contact: Cyber cell phone number: 02029710097
“The security checks and updated security measures that these social media platforms provide should be made use of, as many times as possible. These accounts, if hacked, should be suspended immediately by reporting them to the police - just like with stolen/lost ATMs. Because you never know what these accounts may get used for - anti-national activities, blackmail, identity theft, and multiple other illegal activities,” says Bhagyashree Navtake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime cell and economic offences wing (EOW)
