Increase in rainfall due to global warming opportunity for better water management: Krishnan

The warming trend across the world, leading to heavy rainfall in many places, including India; and variability in rainfall often causing flood condition should be seen as an opportunity to improve capabilities in water storage and management, said R Krishnan, director, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. R Krishnan, director, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The scientist made the observation during a press meet at the opening day of the Eighth International Workshop on Monsoons (IWM-8) at the institute. The four-day event is organised by IITM, Pune; ministry of earth sciences, World Weather Research Programme’s (WWRP) working group on tropical meteorology research and India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The workshop will be focusing on “Advancing the understanding and prediction of monsoons and their impacts in a changing climate”.

Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD said, “The weather forecasting models and research have enhanced in various aspects over the years. Southern Oscillation Index, North Atlantic Oscillations and many other oscillations globally was discovered along the way. As we know that monsoon is a cross-sectoral flow, hence there is a need for enhanced observations over the oceanic areas to perform the landmass.”

“Since 2013, the country is experiencing an increased trend in rainfall. In the upcoming decade too, India is likely to experience the same phenomenon. This year also we are seeing the warming trend globally. And more evaporation could lead to more rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season,” Krishnan said.

On increase in extreme rainfall events, the scientist said, “The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, intensified into depression, and moved towards the west. Sometimes they are formed on land also. These low-pressure areas are getting strong and producing heavy rainfall all over the country. The heavy rainfall is leading to flood condition in many areas especially in urban parts, where the drainage system plays a key role in managing such heavy rainfall pressure. The main challenge is forecast of such system formation well in advance. Presently, we can do it only for a few days in advance.”

Urban meteorology programme to study heat impact

To study the urban heat impact, IITM has started a designated programme named urban meteorology. The study is currently focusing on Delhi, and the institute has set up radar and other necessary instruments to collect data. Other parameters like presence of greenhouse gases, aerosols, humidity in the atmosphere will also be studied under the programme, said Krishnan.