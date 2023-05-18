Pune IITM begins work on phase 3 of ‘Monsoon Mission’

After completing the first two phases of its ‘monsoon mission’, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has started working on phase 3 wherein there will be greater focus on extreme weather forecasting and development of applications (apps) for sector-wise forecast requirements. After completing the first two phases of its ‘monsoon mission’, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has started working on phase 3 (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A flagship project of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the ‘monsoon mission’ was launched in 2012 to develop state-of-the-art monsoon prediction systems for short, medium and long-range forecasts. While many models have been developed for forecasting of weather events, there are very few models developed for the forecasting of extreme weather events.

India is prone to extreme weather events such as heavy rains, floods and landslides; lightning and storms; and cloudbursts. According to the ‘Annual Statement on Climate of India 2022’ issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the year 2022, India reported 2,227 human casualties due to extreme weather events. Hence, scientists are working towards better management of extreme weather events. Early prediction of such events can help prevent/reduce human casualties. IITM scientists are working on developing applications (apps) for prediction of extreme weather events.

Dr Suryachandra A Rao, senior scientist at IITM, said, “As we all are experiencing a rise in extreme weather events in India, there is a need for developing apps that predict such events well in advance. We will be working towards developing apps that can forecast extreme weather events.”

Ultimately, the forecast will benefit the society and various stakeholders to prepare a disaster management plan so that casualties can be avoided during such events, Dr Rao said.

Plan to develop India-specific weather forecasting models

In phase 3, the institute is also planning to develop new models specifically based on Indian weather conditions. About this, Dr Suryachandra Rao said that they are currently using models originally borrowed from foreign countries and later improvised by Indian scientists. “However as of now, there is no model developed which is specifically based on Indian weather conditions. In phase 3 of ‘mission monsoon’, we are planning to develop such a model. It will not only be useful for India but will also be available for other countries,” he said.