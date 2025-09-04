PUNE: The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), an autonomous body under the aegis of the ministry of heavy industries, Government of India, during a press conference on Wednesday announced that its ambitious and pioneering project, the ‘ADAS Test City’ is ready. This state-of-the-art facility, built across 20 acres in Takwe near Talegaon, Pune, is designed as a pseudo city that replicates Indian road networks. It is the country’s first dedicated road network exclusively created for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) validation under ‘on road’ conditions, marking a milestone in India’s automotive testing and safety ecosystem. The ‘ADAS Test City’ will enable the automotive industry to test and validate ADAS in a safer, more secure, repeatable, and controlled environment, ensuring that ADAS features perform effectively in real-world Indian driving conditions. India’s first ADAS Test City is ready for action

The ‘ADAS Test City’ will host the ADAS Show on December 12, 2025. Gracing the ADAS Show organised by Aayera with their presence will be eminent government officials, industry experts, and global automotive leaders. The ARAI will showcase live ADAS testing demonstrations using its cutting-edge instrumentation, highlighting its advanced testing and certification capabilities. Major automotive OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, and technology innovators will be invited to test their vehicles and technologies at India’s first ADAS proving ground.

Reji Mathai, director, ARAI, said, “ADAS are pivotal in enhancing road safety, and ARAI remains committed to driving the adoption of safe, smart, and sustainable mobility solutions across the industry. Our upcoming ‘ADAS Smart City Track’ represents a landmark initiative—India’s first dedicated proving ground designed to enable automotive and auto-tech manufacturers to rigorously test and validate their technologies in real-world conditions. We thank the ministry of heavy industries for their gracious support under their ‘Capital Goods Scheme’ which has enabled us to install the modular infrastructure for verification and validation of ADAS at the Test City.”

“This facility will play a crucial role in advancing ADAS capabilities by empowering manufacturers to deliver best-in-class safety solutions to consumers. Moreover, this ‘ADAS Smart City Track’ will not only facilitate but also boost indigenous ADAS/AV technology development from the budding start-up ecosystem. Hence, events such as the ADAS Show, organised in collaboration with Aayera, are instrumental in fostering open dialogue and collaborative innovation in the realm of intelligent mobility. We look forward to insightful deliberations and a successful event on December 12, 2025,” Mathai said.

While Syed Fareed Ahmed, director, Aayera, said, “The ADAS Show is India’s definitive platform where automotive leaders, technologists, and innovators converge to showcase and discuss the most advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies.”