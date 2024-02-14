Karnataka gangster arrested with firearms in Pune

Pune: The Pune city police on Monday arrested Dharmaraj Chadchan gang leader Madivalyya Panchayya Hiremath. Pune city police on Monday arrested Dharmaraj Chadchan gang leader Madivalyya Panchayya Hiremath. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 35-year-old gangster from Vijapur was staying at Undri Pisoli along with accomplices Somling Gurappa Darga (28) from Vijapur and Prashant Gurusiddhappa Gogi (37) from Yadgir in Karnataka and residing at Katraj.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The police seized three firearms and 25 live rounds, found in his Creta car from Parvati, from their possession.

According to authorities, Hiremath had been residing in Pisoli area for the past two months, purportedly to evade potential threats from rival gangs operating in Karnataka. Deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Sambhaji Kadam said, “Their plan was to execute the murder of rival Bhairagond gang leader Magadev Sahukar.”

According to Kadam, Hiremath was the prime accused in the 2020 Mahadev Sahukar Bhairagond shootout case, which resulted in the death of two individuals, although their intended target Sahukar survived.

The violence between Chadchan and Bhairagond families has plagued Vijayapura, marked by murders, abductions, extortion, and gang wars, Kadam said, adding that the criminal activities in the region thrive on illegal sand mining, irrigation contracts, and sale of illegal firearms, often with alleged political support.