Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Labourer dies after falling from 3rd floor of under-construction building

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 04:32 am IST

A 29-year-old construction worker from Madhya Pradesh died in an accident after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building at Parvati Darshan on Saturday.

According to police, the victim was working at the site when he lost his balance and slipped, falling directly into the duct of the building’s elevator shaft. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Saket Raghurai Gendmani, 29, originally from Sihawal district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the victim was working at the site when he lost his balance and slipped, falling directly into the duct of the building’s elevator shaft. Fellow workers immediately rushed to his aid, but he had sustained grievous injuries and was declared dead before arrival.

Prima facie, it seems that the contractor did not provide any safety measures at the construction site, said police.

The victim’s family members have been informed, and arrangements are being made to send his body back to his native place after the postmortem, said police.

