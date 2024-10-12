Leopard captured 48 hours after fatal attack, 200m from former MLA’s protest site

Pune: The Junnar forest department early Friday morning found a six-year-old leopard trapped in a cage, placed 100 metres from the house of 40-year-old Sujata Dhere, who died after being attacked by a big cat in Pimpri Pendhar village of Junnar tehsil two days ago. Junnar forest department early Friday morning found a leopard trapped in a cage, placed 100 metres from the house of 40-year-old Sujata Dhere, who died after being attacked by a big cat in Pimpri Pendhar two days ago. (HT)

The location of leopard’s capture is just 200 metres from the open tent where former MLA Sharad Sonawane, along with around 25 supporters, has been staging round-the-clock protest since the fatal attack on woman. He has been demanding effective steps from authorities to check the rise in human-animal conflict incidents.

Sujata died in a leopard attack at around 6 am on October 9 prompting the forest department to install 30 cages and 15 trap cameras to monitor the animal’s activity.

Sonawane said, “Since last 10 years, I am not only voicing concern about the animal attacks, but also observing the steps taken by the authorities in Junnar.”

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar said, “The captured animal was shifted to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) and swabs will be later sent to the testing lab in Hyderabad. We will continue leopard search and capture operation in Pimpri Pendhar village and adjoining areas.”

Meanwhile, Bhimashanakar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (BSSK), a prominent sugar factory in Ambegaon tehsil, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Bombay High Court on October 8 demanding sterilisation of leopards in Junnar.

The litigation was filed through advocate Tejas Deshmukh and the hearing date is tentatively fixed on October 15.

Balasaheb Bhende, chairman, BSSK, said, “The sugarcane cultivation at the factory’s operational areas has inadvertently created a favourable environment for leopards over the years. With an increase in their population, leopards have begun venturing into human settlements in search of food, leading to a worrying rise in attacks on both livestock and humans.”