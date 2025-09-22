Pune: The state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge University Press & Assessment India on Saturday. The move will bring global expertise in curriculum development, teacher training, climate education, and innovative teaching methods to the state’s education system, said officials. Maharashtra govt signs MoU with Cambridge to elevate school education

The agreement, formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was signed by Ranjit Singh Deol, principal secretary of the school education department, and Rod Smith, managing director of Cambridge International Education.

“After the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP), the state had embarked on a journey to provide students with access to world-class learning opportunities. By combining Cambridge’s experience with the state’s vast education system,Maharashtra would be able to deliver significant benefits to students,” said Fadnavis.

He also underlined that the MoU marked only the beginning of a larger journey and assured that he would personally oversee its implementation.

Pankaj Bhoir, school education minister of state, said, “The step will play a transformative role in shaping the future of students and preparing a generation of innovative and leadership-ready youth.” He explained that the collaboration would not be confined to improving examination results but would also focus on equipping students with confidence, skills, and global readiness.

The MoU envisages extensive collaboration in areas such as curriculum reform, library and resource development, teacher capacity-building, and open schooling. Cambridge will provide internationally recognised teacher training programmes, including qualifications such as CELTA (Certificate in English Language Teaching to Adults) and IKYI, alongside K-12 learning resources, textbooks, and digital materials aligned with the NEP and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) frameworks. Special programmes like ‘Climate Quest’ for climate education and pre-primary learning modules will also be introduced. In addition, the partnership aims to enhance digital literacy, ICT-based learning, life skills, and values education across state and aided schools.

Smith expressed pride in partnering with Maharashtra and described the agreement as an honour for the institution.