Maharashtra likely to experience above-normal temperature on most days this summer

While temperatures in the months of January and February too were recorded on the higher side, Maharashtra is likely to experience a hotter-than-usual summer season this year. In its temperature outlook for the summer season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the state is likely to experience above-normal temperature along with a greater number of heatwave events between March and May, 2025. The forecast also indicates that the southern part of the state is likely to experience above-normal rainfall activity in March. The forecast also indicates that the southern part of the state is likely to experience above-normal rainfall activity in March (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In its temperature outlook for the summer season issued on February 28, the IMD indicated that above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely in most parts of the country, except in the southern parts of peninsular India and isolated pockets of northeast India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are most likely to be experienced.

The seasonal outlook also highlighted that currently, weak La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and the sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are cooler-than-normal over most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest next-generation monsoon mission coupled model forecast (MMCFS) indicates that La Niña conditions are likely to weaken during the upcoming season, and turn to neutral ENSO conditions thereafter.

With regards to Maharashtra, the outlook indicated that the state is likely to experience above-normal temperatures throughout the summer season from March to May. During this time, most parts of the state are likely to experience above-normal heatwave incidents. Hence this year, the state is likely to experience a hotter-than-usual summer season. Meanwhile in March, there are chances of rainfall activity especially in the southern part of the state. The rainfall activity is likely to be associated with local weather conditions and thunderstorm activity.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “As indicated by the temperature outlook, the state is likely to experience above-normal temperature on most of the days during the summer season. Occasionally, there will be rainfall activity in March. However, previous records state that rainfall activity is at below-normal level during March in Maharashtra. More attention needs to be given to the possible occurrence of heatwave events during this summer season.”

Meanwhile, even before the summer season begins officially, parts of Maharashtra have already experienced heatwave conditions between February 25 and 27. The coastal areas of the state recorded above-normal temperatures during this period with temperature departures ranging from 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.