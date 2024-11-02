Menu Explore
Maharashtra polls: Four candidates withdraw five nominations from two assembly constituencies in Kolhapur

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 02, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Gokul (dairy) director Shoumika Mahadik withdrew her candidature as an independent from the south Kolhapur assembly constituency; MLA Ruturaj Patil’s wife Pooja Patil withdrew two nominations filed as an independent; and former MLA Maloji Raje Chhatrapati withdrew his nomination as an independent from the north Kolhapur assembly constituency

In a major development in the politics of Kolhapur district, four candidates who had filed their nomination as independents in the upcoming assembly election withdrew their candidature on Friday.

Out of a total 10 assembly constituencies in Kolhapur district, four candidates withdrew five nominations from two assembly constituencies. Monday is the last day to withdraw nominations and applications can be withdrawn till 5 pm. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Gokul (dairy) director Shoumika Mahadik withdrew her candidature as an independent from the south Kolhapur assembly constituency; MLA Ruturaj Patil’s wife Pooja Patil withdrew two nominations filed as an independent; and former MLA Maloji Raje Chhatrapati withdrew his nomination as an independent from the north Kolhapur assembly constituency. Meanwhile, state planning board executive chairman Rajesh Kshirsagar’s wife Vaishali Kshirsagar, too, withdrew her candidature as an independent. Out of a total 10 assembly constituencies in Kolhapur district, four candidates withdrew five nominations from two assembly constituencies. Monday is the last day to withdraw nominations and applications can be withdrawn till 5 pm.

“I have withdrawn my nomination form for the election as it was a collective decision taken by our family,” said Shoumika Mahadik.

“There are several high voltage fights to look forward to in Kolhapur district where independent candidates have filed nomination forms. As Monday is the last day to withdraw nominations, it will be interesting to see which candidates withdraw their forms. There is pressure in both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti camps,” said Sharad Bhosale, a senior political expert from Kolhapur.

