Minister supports restoration, conservation of Pune’s Shaniwar Wada

Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday visited the historic Shaniwar Wada and assured support for its conservation, despite the stringent regulations governing archaeological monuments. During his visit, Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat toured the 18th-century fort and launched a multilingual audio guide to enhance visitor experience. (HT FILE)

During his visit, the minister toured the 18th-century fort and launched a multilingual audio guide to enhance visitor experience. The initiative was facilitated by Pune MP Medha Kulkarni, who had invited the minister to the heritage site.

“Shaniwar Wada is not just a structure—it represents the rich history of India and Maharashtra,” Shekhawat said. “After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Peshwas ruled from here and expanded the Maratha Empire.”

He said a proposal for restoration and conservation of the site has already been submitted by Kulkarni and the local administration. “The government is positive about this. We are also considering developing better facilities for tourists, as the site receives significant footfall,” he said.

However, the minister noted the limitations imposed by existing laws. “The archaeological department has very strict rules when it comes to protected heritage sites. While that cannot be overlooked, we will try to find a middle path that allows for conservation and development without violating any norms.”

Kulkarni emphasized the need to raise awareness about Pune’s historical significance. “Shaniwar Wada played a crucial role in Indian history. To educate tourists about Peshwa Bajirao and other key figures, we are proposing construction of a replica of the original wada. This will help visitors better understand the site’s past,” she said.

She said plans are underway to create an art gallery showcasing visuals of Ganpati Mahal, the original seven-storey structure, and other historically significant elements. “The minister has assured that he will follow up with the Archaeological Survey of India to move things forward,” she said.