PUNE: Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe on Monday sought an immediate clarification from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the charges allegedly being demanded by licensed plumbers from residential societies in Mohammadwadi for new water connections. Tupe said that the residents of Mohammadwadi should not face exploitation at the hands of vested interests, and raised concern over allegations that some licensed plumbers were demanding as much as ₹50,000 from housing societies for new water connections. MLA seeks PMC clarification on hefty charges demanded by licensed plumbers for new water connections

Allegations that licensed plumbers are demanding hefty amounts for facilitating tapping and connection work emerged amid the PMC’s recent rollout of formal water supply connections to areas such as Mohammadwadi, Undri and NIBM where several housing societies have for long depended on private tankers despite paying municipal taxes.

Tupe said, “Residents should not be forced to pay arbitrary amounts to licensed plumbers. The PMC administration must clearly specify the official charges applicable for new water connections and ensure complete transparency in the process.” The MLA was addressing media persons on the sidelines of his visit to Dorabjee overhead water tanks where the laying of the water supply network is in its final stage of completion.

Tupe clarified that the respective housing societies are responsible for the internal pipeline work up to the tapping point whereas the PMC is responsible for the actual tapping connection work. He further demanded that any charges, if approved, should be officially communicated by the civic administration, reflecting in PMC billing records and accompanied by proper receipts to maintain accountability and responsibility. Tupe pointed out that nearly 2,700 licensed plumbers operate under the PMC across Pune city and hence, remain accountable to the civic administration.

Ward 41 (Mohammadwadi and Undri) corporator Nivruttti Anna Bandal echoed similar concerns and said, “The charges allegedly being demanded from housing societies are excessive and should not be imposed on the residents of Mohammadwadi. The sitting Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) corporator has already written to Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram demanding affordable tapping rates.”

On his part, Ram said, “We will soon hold a special meeting with all the stakeholders. Residents of the area have been without water and basic amenities for decades now. We will provide justice to them and ensure that they are not inconvenienced. A solution is being planned for their quick relief.”