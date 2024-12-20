MLAs demand to begin ring road project on priority

Many MLAs, including Siddharth Shirole, raised the issue of Pune Ring Road in the state assembly. A state government official said that funds are approved for the project and over 90% land acquisition is completed. Actual work on ground will get started soon. (HT PHOTO)

Shirole said, “The Pune Ring Road project had been planned three decades ago and mentioned in the regional plan. With the state government approving funds for the 170-km-long ring road plan, steps should be taken to expedite the project. The outer ring road will benefit Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities as it will be connecting highways of Pune-Ahmednagar, Pune-Solapur, Pune-Bengaluru, Pune-Nashik and Pune-Mumbai.”

The MLA said that completion of the road plan will decongest city traffic.

A state government official said that funds are approved for the project and over 90% land acquisition is completed. Actual work on ground will get started soon.