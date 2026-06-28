MUMBAI: Beginning 2027, major changes are set to take place in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) competitive examinations. All the preliminary examinations for Group A, Group B and Group C cadres will now be conducted online using a computer-based test system. However, while MPSC claims that this decision will expedite the examination process, students have expressed strong dissatisfaction about the online format and the ‘normalisation’ method (score equalisation) used for such exams. Additionally, two optional subjects are being removed from the main exam. MPSC exams to go online, students question fairness of process

Under the new policy, the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Group A and Group B combined prelims, the Maharashtra Group B (non-gazetted) services prelims and the Maharashtra Group C Services prelims will be conducted twice or more frequently each year. These exams will be held directly on computers instead of being manually written. MPSC asserts that this will accelerate the result-processing timeline and ensure that exams are completed on schedule.

Students have raised objections precisely on this point. They argue that there is an insufficient number of capable and reliable centres in the state to conduct online examinations. Concerns are being raised, particularly regarding the potential technical difficulties that candidates from rural areas might face. Candidates are worried that they will have to bear the brunt of any malpractices or technical glitches occurring at private examination centres.

MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar stated that the Supreme Court had approved the computer-based test system and the normalisation method, noting that the state’s CET Cell was already successfully conducting exams using this same procedure.

Students also strongly oppose the process of marks normalisation, which is a statistical process used in multi-shift exams to adjust candidates’ scores. It is meant to ensure fairness by accounting for varying difficulty levels across different testing sessions, meaning students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by taking a harder or easier paper.

Students argue that this process prioritises mathematical formulas over actual marks obtained, potentially disadvantageous to meritorious candidates. Competitive exam aspirants’ organisations are demanding that, if online exams are to be conducted, they should be held in a single shift across the state; they believe this is the right approach to avoid the confusion and injustice caused by normalisation.

MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar defended the Commission’s decision. He pointed out that various national-level exams—such as JEE, SSC, UGC-NET, and NTA exams—as well as numerous state-level CET exams, were being successfully conducted online. He claimed that there was no reason to doubt the transparency of the process, as MPSC-appointed officials would be present at every exam centre. He also noted that normalisation was a globally accepted method and was essential to ensure equal opportunities for candidates appearing in different shifts.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing debate, MPSC has announced another significant change. Optional subjects have been completely removed from the State Services Main Examination, and under the revised syllabus, the main examination will consist of seven papers. The Commission said “several State Public Service Commissions, including those of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have already removed optional subjects from their State Civil Services Main Examination pattern. Aspirants have welcomed this decision, noting that it will provide equal opportunities to students from all academic backgrounds.

With the removal of the two optional subject papers, the total marks for the written examination (excluding qualifying language papers) will reduce from 1,750 to 1,250. The interview will continue to carry 275 marks, bringing the overall merit marks down from 2,025 to 1,525.