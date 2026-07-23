No water cuts in Pune city as dam storage improves: PMC

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday ruled out any immediate water cuts in the city due to improved storage in the reservoirs supplying Pune. Pune, India - July 22, 2017:People visit Khadakwasla Dam after 14 thousand cusec water was released from the dam in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

According to the latest data, the six reservoirs supplying water to Pune have witnessed a significant improvement in storage. As of Wednesday, Khadakwasla storage is 79.11% of its usable capacity, Varasgaon is at 68.58%, Panshet at 73.61%, Temghar at 53.22%, Pavana at 89.31% and Mulshi at 83.54%. Collectively, the reservoirs now hold sufficient water to meet the city’s demand, officials said.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the civic administration is closely monitoring water levels in the dams and the city’s distribution network, adding that there is no proposal to impose water rationing at present.

“Water supply in Pune is completely normal, and no water cuts have been imposed at present. The civic administration is regularly reviewing dam storage and the distribution system. Citizens should continue to use water responsibly,” Nagpure said.

The clarification comes amid speculation over whether the civic body would revive its weekly water rationing plan. PMC announced weekly water cuts starting June 15, citing concerns that the anticipated El Niño could lead to below-normal monsoon rainfall and lower reservoir levels.

However, the plan was put on hold for six days until July 14 to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi processions.

Officials said no water is currently being released from any of the reservoirs, indicating that storage is being conserved while inflows continue. River discharge levels in the Mutha, Bhima and Nira rivers also remain well below warning and danger levels.