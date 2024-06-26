Only 23 pubs in Pune city are authorised: RTI reveals

A recent Right to Information (RTI) query seeking information from the city police on the total number of authorised pubs and discotheques in the city has revealed only 23 pubs and discotheques in the city to be authorised. Advocate Sameer Shaikh, a prominent criminal lawyer who practises at Shivajinagar court, had filed the RTI on June 3 seeking the addresses of authorised pubs and discotheques in the city and the names of their owners. He received the information on June 25. On May 22, the PMC administration came down hard on unauthorised pubs, bars, and rooftop hotels in the city. The PMC’s building permission department demolished 54 such establishments, demolishing 54,300 square feet of construction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In response to Shaikh’s application, the city police gave in writing a list of 23 authorised pubs and discotheques in the city. These clubs are located in Mundhwa, Baner, Balewadi, Shivajinagar, Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Raja Bahadur Mills, Sangamwadi and Shivajinagar. According to Shaikh, there are hundreds of pubs operating illegally in the city while only 23 of them are verified and authorised by the police.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Shaikh had filed the RTI in the backdrop of the Kalyani nagar Porsche accident which left two IT professionals dead on May 19 after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile who allegedly consumed alcohol at two of the prominent clubs in the city on the night of the accident.

When contacted, Shaikh said, “Pune city and its surroundings have been home to hundreds of pubs and discos for many years, but a significant majority of these establishments operate without the necessary permissions from police authorities. According to recent RTI information which I received today, only 23 of these pubs and discos have obtained the required permissions, and one of these permissions has been cancelled.”

The advocate further explained that following the recent Kalyani Nagar accident, the police and municipal authorities have intensified their efforts to shut down illegal pubs and restaurants.

“This raises questions about the lack of effective enforcement and the apparent disregard for the law by some business owners. It is puzzling that while a small shop cannot operate without a license, these large pubs and bars are able to function without the necessary permissions, and the authorities fail to take timely action against them,” Shaikh said. He said that the number of legal pubs and discos shows that there is a need for more strict enforcement and more effective regulation of these establishments to ensure public safety and prevent occurrence of such incidents in the future.

Demand for assurance on permanent closure

On behalf of the public, Shaikh in his petition to the government urged the authorities to provide assurance that all illegal pubs and discos will be permanently closed and not allowed to reopen. The recent crackdown on these establishments is a step in the right direction, but it is crucial that the authorities maintain their vigilance and ensure that these establishments do not find ways to circumvent the law. The public deserves to know that their safety is a priority, and that the authorities are committed to enforcing the law and maintaining order in the city.

The recent measures taken by the police, such as strict adherence to the 1.30 am closure deadline and the use of breathalysers to prevent drunk driving, are positive steps. However, it is essential that these efforts are sustained and that the authorities continue to monitor and enforce the laws to prevent the reopening of illegal establishments. It is a request from the public to the authorities to provide a clear plan of action to ensure the permanent closure of all illegal pubs and discos and to prevent their reopening. This will help to restore public confidence in the authorities’ ability to maintain law and order and to ensure the safety of citizens, the petition stated.

PMC action

On May 22, the PMC administration came down hard on unauthorised pubs, bars, and rooftop hotels in the city. The PMC’s building permission department demolished 54 such establishments, demolishing 54,300 square feet of construction. The areas housing these structures include: Mundhwa, Koregaon Park, Ghorpadi, Pune station, Kalyani Nagar and Viman Nagar.