Over 2.45 lakh students qualify for engineering CAP

Pune: A total of 245,526 candidates have confirmed their applications for undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech) admissions for the 2026–27 academic year, making them eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell said on Monday. This marks an increase from 225,443 applications received last year. The FYJC online admission process started on June 9. (HT file photo)

According to the CET Cell, the provisional merit list will be published on July 22. Candidates can submit grievances between July 23 and July 25 (until 5 pm), after which the final merit list will be released on July 27.

The first CAP round will commence on July 28, with candidates required to submit and confirm their option forms between July 28 and July 30. The Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on August 2, followed by online acceptance of allotted seats from August 3 to August 5 (until 3 pm). Candidates must complete admission formalities by 5 pm on August 5.

The CET Cell will conduct four CAP rounds, followed by institute-level admissions. The admission process is scheduled to conclude on September 15, 2026.