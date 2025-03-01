PCMC levies 85,000 in fines for violation of waste management rules

Cracking down on illegal waste disposal, the health department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on a private hospital and ₹50,000 on a private company for violating Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, officials said on Friday. The ‘C’ regional office of the PCMC penalised the private hospital located in Indrayani Nagar for disposing biomedical waste in a public place which is strictly prohibited by law. The fine of ₹ 35,000 was collected on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Whereas the ‘F’ regional office of the PCMC penalised the private company located near Shelar Vasti on Dehu-Alandi Road for burning waste in a public place and collected the fine of ₹50,000.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We are committed to keeping Pimpri-Chinchwad clean and beautiful through various initiatives. Programmes raising awareness about solid waste management rules are conducted regularly yet violations persist. Strict action is now being taken against those who fail to comply with these regulations.”

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said that it is mandatory for every citizen to follow solid waste management rules. “Those who fail to comply will face strict action. The PCMC is also running various awareness programmes and we urge residents to cooperate and adhere to waste management regulations,” he said.

Sachin Pawar, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have launched a strict campaign against those violating waste management regulations. This drive will be intensified in the coming days. Citizens must follow the rules and support the municipal corporation in maintaining cleanliness.”

According to officials, the PCMC is actively preparing for the ‘Swachh Sarvekshan 2024’ competition and has intensified its efforts to keep the city clean and waste-free. Various campaigns are being conducted to educate citizens on waste management, proper disposal of biomedical waste, and prevention of waste burning in public places. Despite repeated appeals, violations continue prompting strict action against offenders, officials said.

PCMC to auction seized properties; defaulters to bear additional 15% auction expense

The property tax department of the PCMC has attached as many as 877 non-residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties for non-payment of property tax between December 2024 and February 2025. Among these, 759 properties were attached by February 10, 2025 and 321 owners cleared their dues, regaining possession of their properties.

For the remaining 438 properties, a public auction notice was published in several newspapers on February 11, 2025 following which, 36 property owners cleared their dues in full while another 36 property owners made partial payments. However, 402 errant property owners are yet to clear their dues amounting to ₹16.87 crore, said Avinash Shinde, assistant commissioner, property tax department, PCMC.

The PCMC has initiated the auction process for the remaining properties. As a final opportunity however, defaulters have been granted an extended deadline of March 5, 2025 to clear all their dues and prevent their properties from being auctioned. Post this deadline, an additional 15% auction expense will be added to the outstanding property tax amount. In cases where the properties remain unsold during the auction, the PCMC will acquire them for a token amount of ₹1.

The property tax department has clarified that partial payments will not exempt properties from being auctioned. Only full clearance of dues before March 5, 2025 can halt the auction process. Property owners are strongly urged to settle their tax dues immediately to avoid permanent loss of their assets, said officials.