PCMC to have climate budget from 2025-26

In a step towards environment conservation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will release an environmental (climate) budget alongside its annual budget starting from the financial assessment year 2025-2026, officials said on Friday.

The civic body has prepared a guidebook to assist the civic officials and employees create the climate budget.

The guidebook was released on December 3 and the city transformation office conducted a training workshop on climate budgeting for various departments.

Chief accounts and finance officer Pravin Jain emphasizing the importance of this initiative said, “Climate budgeting is a transformative approach to fiscal planning, ensuring that our investments contribute to long-term sustainability. The workshop, supported by the climate budget guidebook, will enable departments to strategise effectively, track emissions, and achieve measurable results while positioning PCMC as a leader in green urban development.”

The climate budget framework ensures that the funds allocated by the city either directly or indirectly contribute to reducing carbon emissions and strengthening climate resilience. This brings Pimpri-Chinchwad into the ranks of global leaders like Oslo, London, New York, and Mumbai, who have adopted similar frameworks to tackle the growing climate crisis.

Furthermore, the guidebook outlines actionable frameworks for identifying, prioritizing, and tracking climate-friendly initiatives. It aligns with the Green City Action Plan (GCAP), which focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing the city’s resilience to climate change.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The climate budget guidebook will serve as a crucial resource for all departments as we work collectively to make Pimpri Chinchwad a leader in climate-responsive development.”

Singh further informed that to address the challenge of climate change, PCMC has signed an MOU with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to improve climate monitoring, pollution management, and disaster response. “The real-time data and IMD’s expertise will guide us in preparing strategies to eliminate risks associated with extreme weather conditions,” he added.

Focus on four key areas

*Built environment and energy: Reducing energy consumption through green buildings and renewable energy initiatives.

*Transportation: Encouraging clean-energy transport systems, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and public transit.

*Solid waste management: Improving waste recycling and reducing landfill use through waste-to-energy projects.

*Water and wastewater management: Enhancing the city’s water resilience through rainwater harvesting, recycling, and stormwater management.