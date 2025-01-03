Menu Explore
PIFF to be held between February 13-20 

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jan 03, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The 23rd Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will be held between February 13-20, 2025. In a press conference held on January 2, the organisers informed that this year, on the occasion of the centennial birth year of legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor, the festival theme has been decided as ‘Celebrating the Showman’. 

The organisers informed that this year, on the occasion of the centennial birth year of legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor, the festival theme has been decided as ‘Celebrating the Showman’. (HT PHOTO)

The festival is jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Cultural Department of the Government of Maharashtra in association with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai.  

On Thursday, Jabbar Patel, festival director and Samar Nakhate, chairman of the film selection committee addressed the press conference. Dr Mohan Agashe, trustee, Satish Alekar, trustee, Abhijeet Ranadive, member of the film selection committee, Vishal Shinde, deputy director (Programme and Film) were present on this occasion. 

Speaking on this occasion Patel Said, “This year 150 films will be screened on 11 screens at the festival. The festival will be held at 3 locations including PVR Icon in Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road, Inox in Camp and Cinepolis Cinema at Westend Mall in Aundh. Around 159 films from 107 countries had sent entries to PIFF and more than 150 of them have been selected for the festival.” 

The online registration process for the festival will start on Wednesday, January 15 on the official website of the festival www.piffindia.com and the spot registration process at theatres will start on 3 February 2025. The registration fee for the entire festival is 800 for everyone. 

