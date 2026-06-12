PMC announces alternate-day water supply schedule effective June 15

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday announced the schedule for alternate-day water supply, which will commence from June 15. The administration has appealed to residents to use water judiciously amid critically low storage levels in the city’s dams and the delayed onset of the monsoon. Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced the schedule for alternate-day water supply, which will commence from June 15. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The alternate-day supply arrangement will cover the entire city, as well as the Pune and Khadki cantonment areas.

Water will be supplied on even days at Shivajinagar, Deccan, Erandwane, Model Colony, Gokhalenagar, Bopodi, Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus Road, Mahalunge, Khadki Cantonment, Warje, Shivane, Kondhwa, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Taljai, Dattawadi, old city peth areas, Yerawada, Koregaon Park, BT Kawade Road, Ghorpadi and adjoining localities.

On odd days, water will be supplied in Kothrud, Karvenagar, Bavdhan, Ambegaon, Katraj, Kondhwa Road, Sahakarnagar, Dhayari, Vadgaon, Market Yard, Salisbury Park, Bibvewadi, Padmavati, Parvati, Kalyaninagar, Viman Nagar, Nagar Road, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Magarpatta, Keshavnagar, Wanowrie, Sopan Baug, Pune Cantonment and adjoining localities.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “As water storage has reached a critical level, we have been compelled to introduce water cuts in the city. The alternate-day supply will commence from June 15 as announced earlier. Adequate water will be supplied to citizens on their designated day.”

Water supply department head Nandkishor Jagtap said the civic body has made a temporary exception during the annual palkhi procession. “Considering the arrival of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhis, daily water supply will be provided from July 8 to July 11. The alternate-day schedule will resume thereafter,” he said.

Alongside the timetable, PMC has prohibited the use of potable water for construction activities, vehicle washing centres and private as well as public swimming pools. Government offices have been instructed to inspect overhead tanks and toilet systems for leakages, while residents have been urged to repair leaking fixtures and reuse treated or recycled water for gardening purposes.

Officials said the restrictions aim to extend the available water stock until the city’s reservoirs receive adequate inflows from the monsoon.

Water supply schedule

Even dates: Shivajinagar, Deccan, Erandwane, Model Colony, Gokhalenagar, Bopodi, Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus Road, Mahalunge, Khadki Cantonment, Warje, Shivane, Kondhwa, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Taljai, Dattawadi, old city peth areas, Yerawada, Koregaon Park, BT Kawade Road, Ghorpadi and adjoining localities.

Odd dates: Kothrud, Karvenagar, Bavdhan, Ambegaon, Katraj, Kondhwa Road, Sahakarnagar, Dhayari, Vadgaon, Market Yard, Salisbury Park, Bibvewadi, Padmavati, Parvati, Kalyaninagar, Viman Nagar, Nagar Road, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Magarpatta, Keshavnagar, Wanowrie, Sopan Baug, Pune Cantonment and adjoining localities.

Special arrangement during palkhi procession

*Alternate-day schedule suspended from July 8 to July 11 and resume after procession period

Water-saving measures

*No use of potable water for construction activities

*Repair leakages in flush systems and overhead tanks

*Government offices directed to check water leakages in toilets and tanks

*Potable water not to be used at vehicle washing centres

*No water supply for private and public swimming pools

*Reuse treated water for gardening and landscaping

Contact for complaints

Register complaints through PMC’s toll-free helpline (1800-1030-222), WhatsApp number (9689900002) or the PMC Care platform