PMC appoints more staff to recover properly tax

Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:40 PM IST

To achieve the target of collecting property tax, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked 75 employees from various departments to concentrate on recovering maximum revenue Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade had issued orders and asked concerned departments to hand over staff to the property tax department

PMCs scheme of offering 10% rebate for those paying property tax in the first two months of the financial year has received good response (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade had issued orders and asked concerned departments to hand over staff to the property tax department.

PMCs scheme of offering 10% rebate for those paying property tax in the first two months of the financial year has received good response and 60% tax payers are availing this scheme

According to PMC officials, the department officials wait until October as most citizens pay tax by then. Post this, the officials begin drive to collect dues.

Property tax department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “ We has asked for 75 employees from other departments which got approved. It will help us to concentrate on recovering dues.”

According to officials, the additional manpower will help generate notices, and appeal defaulters to pay dues.

