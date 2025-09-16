PMC deploy additional manpower to drain rain water

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday deployed staff across the city to clear garbage blocking manholes and drain rainwater from waterlogged roads. Ward officers have been asked to ensure that manholes remain clear so that rainwater drains quickly and flooding does not recur. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Commenting on the update, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “Heavy rains led to tree branches and garbage covering manholes, which blocked the water flow. We instructed staff from all ward offices to clear them immediately so that water could drain easily.”

He added that officers and staff were on the ground throughout the day. “Teams were deployed on roads to remove garbage from manholes, and immediate action was taken,” he said. Once the manholes were cleared, the water receded quickly.

Meanwhile, sources said senior PMC officials expressed displeasure over waterlogging caused by garbage accumulation. Ward officers have been asked to ensure that manholes remain clear so that rainwater drains quickly and flooding does not recur.