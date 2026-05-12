PMC employee murdered in Ambegaon; two detained

A 38-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Ambegaon over an extramarital affair, with police detaining two suspects, including the son of a married woman with whom the victim was reportedly in a relationship. The deceased was identified as Deepak Ashok Kshirsagar, a resident of Indrayani Nagar in Ambegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased was identified as Deepak Ashok Kshirsagar, a resident of Indrayani Nagar in Ambegaon and an employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department.

The incident took place on May 10 around 9.15 pm near Indrayani Arch in Ambegaon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kshirsagar was allegedly involved in a relationship with a married woman. Police suspect the woman’s family strongly opposed the relationship, leading to escalating tensions. Officials said the woman’s son, allegedly enraged over the affair, attacked Kshirsagar with a sharp weapon along with an accomplice.

Changdev Sajgane, police inspector (crime) at Ambegaon police station, said, “As of now have detained Siddharth Harture and Rushikesh Gaikwad in connection with the murder and are currently questioning them. Kshirsagar sustained serious injuries in the attack and died on the spot.”

Senior officers from the Ambegaon police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a murder case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).