PMC issues official plumbing charges after Mohammadwadi residents allege overcharging

Amid growing complaints from Mohammadwadi residents over exorbitant charges of up to ₹50,000 demanded by some licensed plumbers for new water connections, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday issued a detailed clarification on the officially approved fee structure for domestic and commercial water connections. Officials said strict action would be taken if any licensed plumber is found overcharging residents or misleading applicants regarding connection fees. (HT)

The civic body also warned citizens against paying any unauthorised amount to plumbers, agents or middlemen, stating that only the prescribed PMC charges apply to new water connections. Officials said strict action would be taken if any licensed plumber is found overcharging residents or misleading applicants regarding connection fees.

The clarification follows complaints from several housing societies and Mohammadwadi residents regarding excessive charges allegedly sought for tapping into the area’s newly commissioned water supply infrastructure.

In a press note, PMC stated that standard charges have been fixed depending on the size of the water connection and the number of flats or tenements to be served. Officials clarified that the amount collected by the civic body is separate from private plumbing and internal pipeline expenses within residential buildings.

According to the PMC water supply department, a half-inch domestic water connection catering to up to 12 flats attracts a charge of ₹1,475, while the non-domestic fee is ₹3,104. For a three-fourth inch connection serving up to 24 flats, the domestic charge is ₹2,946 and the commercial charge is ₹6,049.

For larger residential complexes, a one-inch domestic connection for up to 48 flats costs ₹7,757, while the non-domestic fee is ₹14,272. Connections ranging from 1.5 inch to 2 inch, typically meant for buildings with up to 192 flats, attract domestic charges of ₹19,394 and commercial charges of ₹62,053.

Similarly, connections between 2.5 inch and 3 inch for larger complexes of up to 384 flats cost ₹29,477 for domestic use and ₹80,667 for non-domestic use. For connections above 3 inches catering to projects with more than 384 flats, PMC has fixed domestic charges at ₹39,810 and commercial charges at ₹1.19 lakh.

PMC has also specified additional security deposits under special categories. The medical category deposit has been fixed at ₹10,545, while the tenant category deposit is ₹12,945.

Water supply chief Nandkishore Jagtap clarified that the civic body directly carries out all work from the municipal water pipeline up to the water meter point — generally up to two metres inside the building premises.

However, further work from the water meter to the storage tank, as well as the internal plumbing in newly constructed buildings, must be executed by licensed plumbers as mandated under Appendix 10 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The release further stated that proposals for water connections are submitted through licensed plumbers and that, under Section 375 of the Act, the responsibility for ensuring quality and technically sound internal plumbing work lies with the concerned licensed plumber.

PMC has appealed to housing societies and residents to immediately submit written complaints to the executive engineer of the Cantonment Water Supply Department near St Bishop High School on General Bhagat Marg if any licensed plumber makes unreasonable demands or overcharges for plumbing-related work.

The civic body also said that help desks would be organised periodically to guide residents, while the list and contact details of 575 licensed plumbers have been uploaded on PMC’s official website. Residents are free to appoint any licensed plumber from the list if they face unreasonable demands from a particular contractor.

Ward 41 (Mohammadwadi) corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal, who petitioned PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram for uniform and publicly declared plumbing charges, welcomed the decision. “The official announcement of standard rates will help curb overcharging and the role of middlemen. At the same time, the administration should create large-scale awareness about this decision through print and digital media platforms,” he said.