PMC medical college: 77 students enrol for MBBS course in first round of admissions
During the first round of admissions at Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) civic-run medical college, over 77 students have been enrolled out of total 100 seats.
Out of these, 44 are boys and 33 are girls, said officials from the PMC health department.
The second round of admissions for the college, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will start in the first week of April for the remaining seats and officials are hopeful that all the seats will be filled.
This will be the first batch of students to take education from the civic-run college.
Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “It is a proud moment for the civic body. When the first batch would graduate from the college five years down the line it would be a historic day.”
“The project has been in the making for years now and finally this year when we received all the necessary approvals we could begin the admission process,” he said.
Earlier on March 8, the medical college received final approval from the state government.
The medical college has currently been set up on Sanas ground where the hostels are located and the Sanas school has been converted into a medical college while PMC’s Kamala Nehru hospital has attached to the college for practical education.
The college building at Naidu hospital is still under construction and will take a few months to complete so students will need to attend lectures at Kamala Nehru hospital.
The medical college will also boost the availability of doctors for civic hospitals in the next two to three years as currently, the civic body faces a shortage of manpower. In addition to it, the doctors recruited for teaching purposes will also be an additional source of manpower for the public health infrastructure.
