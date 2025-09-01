Police arrest two thieves disguised as women in Wanowrie

The Wanowrie Police on Saturday arrested two thieves who attempted to conceal their identities by dressing as women while committing theft. With the help of CCTV footage in the area and after getting information from the informers, the Police confirmed the identity of the accused involved in this theft. (HT)

The incident was reported on August 26 between 1:43 am and 3 am at a transformer company located at Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Hadapsar in Pune. Two individuals, Aman Sheikh and Abbu Sheikh, dressed as women, entered the company by breaking the window pane of the CEO’s cabin and stole copper wire and other valuables worth ₹2,19,000.

A police officer from Wanowrie police station said, “To mislead the police investigation, the accused dressed like a woman. Initially, it was difficult to identify the accused, but after the detailed analysis of the CCTV footage and information from the sources, we identified the accused and arrested them.”

Based on the complaint filed by the company officials, a case has been filed at Wanowrie police station under BNS sections 305, 331(3), 331(4) and 3(5) of the BNS.