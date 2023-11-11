close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Police foil plot to rob jeweller, nine detained with firearms

Police foil plot to rob jeweller, nine detained with firearms

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 11, 2023 06:34 AM IST

The arrests were made following a tip from the informer, indicating a planned heist targeting a local jeweller from the Bharti Vidyapeeth area

In a significant operation, Pune city police thwarted a jeweller robbery plan on Wednesday, apprehending nine individuals including two minors from Raje Chowk near Ambegaon. The cops successfully seized two pistols and five live rounds of the operation.

Police said that the arrested individuals were taken into custody for questioning, during which they disclosed details about their motive. (HT PHOTO)

The arrests were made following a tip from the informer, indicating a planned heist targeting a local jeweller from the Bharti Vidyapeeth area. Confirming the information, a team of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station laid a trap and arrested Radhemohan Pise (19), Sameer Marne (20), Arjun Mohan Beldare (20), Tushar Dilip Mane (19), Yash Manoj Lohakare (19), Anil Dilip Mane (20), Omkar alias Mayur Dadasaheb Mane (20) along with two minors.

Police said that the arrested individuals were taken into custody for questioning, during which they disclosed details about their motive. According to the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the gang had orchestrated the jeweller robbery plan as a means to generate funds for securing bail for for future.

Vinayak Gaikwad, senior police inspector said, “During the investigation it was found that in the last month, their gang leader Omkar Lohakare was murdered, to take revenge for his murder, they bought a gun. Considering future money requirements for bail purposes, they hatched a plan to rob the jeweller.’’

The police are now intensifying their efforts to gather more information about the individuals involved, their criminal history, and any potential connections to other criminal networks.

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, the police also seized seven mobile phones from the suspects, which are now being subjected to forensic analysis. Police are hopeful that these devices will provide valuable insights into the gang’s communication networks, potential collaborators, and further details about their criminal activities.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 399,402 and other relevant sections and the accused were granted police custody till November 11, said police.

