Police, villagers nab 3 robbers using drones

Pune: Jejuri police arrested three men involved in broad daylight robbery on Saturday after tracing them through drone surveillance cameras. Notably, the residents of Daundaj village in Purandar taluka also took part in the chase and helped the police in nabbing the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakansingh Rajputsingh Ghudhani and Behatsingh alias Bintusingh Shyamsingh Kalyani from Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, and Ratnesh Rajkumar Puri from Ajinkya Park MIDC in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The search for two more accused is currently on.

At around 3:15pm on Saturday, the accused looted cash and other valuables worth ₹2.22 lakh from the house of a certain Prajwal Anata Kadam, and was trying to escape when villagers noticed and started chasing them.The villagers almost caught up with the accused but they managed to flee at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, a team of Jejuri police arrived at the spot, but by this time, the accused had entered a sugarcane field.

Deepak Waghchaure, assistant police inspector, Jejuri police, said, “With the help of villagers, we cordoned off the cane field and used drones to search for the accused’s location. The drones picked up some movement in the dense cane field and we traced and arrested the accused.”

According to Waghchaure, the accused have past criminal records and are linked to more than 100 criminal cases. A case has been filed against them at Jejuri Police Station under sections 331 (7), 309 (6), 331 (3), 351(2), (3),115(2), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 (25) of the Arms Act.