Political leaders to attend 2nd Marathi social media sammelan at SPPU
The second edition of the Marathi social media sammelan (meet) to be held between April 29 and May 1 at the Savitribai Phule Pune university campus will be attended by leaders from various political parties including Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister; Satej Patil, information and technology state minister; Yashomati Thakur, minister of women and child welfare; Aditi Tatkare, minister of information-PR; Vinod Tawade, former minister; MLA Siddharth Shirole; and MP Girish Bapat. The social media meet will be organised by the Digital Media Premi Mandali.
Between 4.30pm and 6pm on the first day, there will be an interaction on the topic, ‘social media and politics and how young political leaders look toward social media and its role in the economics and politics of Maharashtra’. Other topics like cybercrime and laws and research on social media will also be discussed. The first day will conclude with a cultural event. On the second day of the sammelan, topics including how social media can be used for creative content, video content, social media content and employment and positivity will be discussed. The highlight of the second day will be filmmaker Nagaraj Popat Manjule of Sairat fame who will speak on the subject, ‘the use of regional languages on social media’.
The meet will focus on topics like cultural heritage and social media, social media and its role in journalism, role of social media in pandemic management and role of social activists in the presence of Dr Vishwajit Kadam and Dr Nitin Karmalkar. The highlight of the programme will be the live online presentation of Union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, from 1pm to 2pm.
Speaking about the event, Mangesh Wagh, said, “This sammelan is a celebration of the democratisation of media. It is a celebration of the socialist movement, creativity and expression of eagerness to communicate. We are having this offline because we want people to meet in person and get to know each other better.”
Participant Saby Pereira said, “The Marathi writers’ fraternity on social media is not connected. Whatever is represented on social media should be expressed and addressed in a proper way. We want the social writers to get connected with one another and share ideas.”
Another participant Arvind Jagtap said, “Social media has a responsibility and not only popularity. The content in the media should contribute and provide help to the society through facts. Lots of constructive ideas can be put on social media. It can lead to revolution or it can also make people help one another during a crisis.”
Liquor shops with large areas can upgrade to super-premium, elite outlets
The Maharashtra state excise department has decided to upgrade the liquor shops in the state into two categories - super-premium and the elite outlets. While the former will have more than 601 sq metres of area, the elite outlet category shops must have an area between 71 and 600 sq metres – similar to what is being seen in large cities, officials said.
Lalu appears before Vaishali court in case of poll code violation
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday appeared before a court in Bihar's Vaishali district through video conferencing in a case in which he is accused of making caste based remarks during the 2015 state assembly elections and of violating model of conduct. Earlier, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Smita Raj, had framed charges against Prasad. On Saturday last, the court had granted him bail.
RJD, Left plan a report card on Nitish govt on June 5, Cong skips Oppn meeting
Main opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Left parties will hold a joint convention on June 5 in Patna to mark the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas and release a report card on the Nitish Kumar government, highlighting its alleged failure in fulfilling its poll promises of generating lakhs of jobs, better law and order and economic growth, party functionaries said. Ruling JD(U)'s state unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha dismissed the opposition's move.
Jharkhand Governor meets Modi, Shah amid turbulence in state
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised them of the prevailing situation in the state, Raj Bhawan said in a statement. The Election Commission of India is already probing if it amounted to chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of granting a stone chips mining lease to himself near state capital Ranchi holding an “office of profit”, which could invite his disqualification from the assembly membership.
Fewer people used state’s free ambulance service in pandemic year of 2020
Despite an acute shortage of ambulances being reported from across Maharashtra in the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, fewer people availed of the state government's free ambulance service 108. Data from the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services shows its fleet of 937 ambulances ferried over 9,18,778 patients with various health emergencies in 2020, nearly 12% lower than over one million patients transported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
