IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Prabha Atre foundation starts initiative to create resource centre for Kirana gharana
Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road. (HT PHOTO)
Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Prabha Atre foundation starts initiative to create resource centre for Kirana gharana

The foundation is collecting the books, articles and other material related to Kirana gharana. It has asked music lovers also to contribute to this initiative
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:41 PM IST

With an intention to create a resource centre which will help study Kirana gharana, Prabha Atre foundation has started an initiative which will be useful for music researchers and lovers. Kirana gharana is one of the most prolific Indian classical khyal gharanas. The Prabha Atre foundation intends to document published or written material related to Kirana gharana and its artists under a roof. Many legendary musicians have come from Kirana gharana. Prabha Atre is one amongst them.

“The documentation or written material on performing arts and music is too less. Scriptures which are available today for research rely on books which were published in 15th and 16th century books such as Bharat Natya Shastra. Through these books we just learn the theoretical aspect of music,” said Bharathi MD, honorary secretary of Prabha Atre Foundation.

“There are not many books available on contemporary performing art. There are few a books and material available which documents and analyses contemporary performing art,” Bharathi MD added.

Given the historic and vast nature of the Indian classical music, it is a mega task to document entire classical music forms. So, for now Prabha Atre foundation has begun with the Kirana gharana. “Considering the limited resources and infrastructure, we have we decided to concentrate on Kirana gharana. Maharashtra, northern Karnataka is the region from where Kirana gharana musicians have emerged. Prabha Atre belongs to Kirana gharana. So, we thought of creating a resource centre where we can collect the material related to Kirana gharana and it will be available for those who want to study it,” said Bharathi MD.

The foundation is collecting the books, articles and other material related to Kirana gharana. It has asked music lovers also to contribute to this initiative. Any material (written or recorded) about Kirana gharana and its artists or Kirana gharana and its artists are welcomed to be collected for the resource centre. This material will be codified and properly stored in physical or digital form.

Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road. (HT PHOTO)
Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Prabha Atre foundation starts initiative to create resource centre for Kirana gharana

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The foundation is collecting the books, articles and other material related to Kirana gharana. It has asked music lovers also to contribute to this initiative
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Mathai, special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. (Shutterstock/Representative Photo)
According to Mathai, special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. (Shutterstock/Representative Photo)
pune news

ARAI ties up with the Atal innovation mission to boost start-up ecosystem for mobility sector

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Under the initiative, ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and shall lend experience, expertise and equipment to nurture the start-ups working in the mobility segment, says official
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case has been registered against Usmani by Swargate police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to create divide between two groups as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threatened to launch a statewide protest. (HT PHOTO)
A case has been registered against Usmani by Swargate police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to create divide between two groups as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threatened to launch a statewide protest. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Case against Usmani in Pune: Who is the complainant?

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:26 PM IST
A dvocate Pradeep Gawade is secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and a former member of the ABVP, the student wing of BJP, and a law graduate from Fergusson College of Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
He had earlier hit headlines after his arrest by the UP police on July 10, 2020, over allegations of his role in the violence that broke out at AMU during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. He was released on bail on September 2, 2020. (HT PHOTO)
He had earlier hit headlines after his arrest by the UP police on July 10, 2020, over allegations of his role in the violence that broke out at AMU during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. He was released on bail on September 2, 2020. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Maharashtra home minister says Usmani to be arrested from “wherever he is”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Usmani (23) is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was one of the speakers at January 30 Elgar Parishad in Pune, where he made controversial remarks about Hindus
READ FULL STORY
Close
An uproar broke out following Sharjil’s video going viral on social media, followed by the demand for action against Usmani, by the Maharashtra BJP, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. (HT FILE PHOTO)
An uproar broke out following Sharjil’s video going viral on social media, followed by the demand for action against Usmani, by the Maharashtra BJP, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Organiser condemns Sharjeel Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark during Elgar Parishad in Pune, also slams BJP

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
BJP is making an issue out of this, purely to defame Elgar Parishad, says former Bombay high court judge BG Kolse Patil, one of the organisers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP, NCP corporators eye standing committee membership

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Elected members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are eyeing membership in standing committee as its eight members will end their tenure later this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

A first in eight months, district’s active Covid cases drop below 10,000

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Pune district’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below 10,000 on Wednesday for the first time in eight months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural reports lower turnout leading to vaccine wastage

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Pune rural has been lagging in terms of Covid-19 vaccination in comparison to Pune city and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) causing wastage of doses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sassoon hospital offers cancer treatment at minimal cost but lacks dedicated centre

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Changuna Bansode, a 74-year-old woman will now live with only one and a half kidney after a recent surgery at city-based Sassoon General Hospital (SGH)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Round two: Frontline workers receive Covid vaccination

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The round two of phase one Covid-19 vaccination began on Wednesday as 67 frontline workers were administered the vaccine at district hospital, Aundh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

World Cancer Day: Doctors urge annual screening, early detection and treatment for 100% cure to possible full recovery

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Despite multiple awareness campaigns against early detection of cancer and its benefits, there are very few takers for the early cancer screening tests, according to city doctors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IMD forecasts cooler days ahead in city

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Pune: After a warm winter in December and January, the city’s night temperature dropped to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: PMC yet to acquire land for three STPs

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Pune: The much-hyped and long-pending Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is still waiting land clearance for construction of three sewage treatment plants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Confectioner Cornaglia gives Pune its first taste of European cuisine

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Justice MC Chagla, in his autobiography “Roses in December”, narrates a rather amusing incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops signed up to dating app to trap woman

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The police had to set up an elaborate trap to arrest the woman who is found to have duped at least 16 men, according to the officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP