Prabha Atre foundation starts initiative to create resource centre for Kirana gharana

With an intention to create a resource centre which will help study Kirana gharana, Prabha Atre foundation has started an initiative which will be useful for music researchers and lovers. Kirana gharana is one of the most prolific Indian classical khyal gharanas. The Prabha Atre foundation intends to document published or written material related to Kirana gharana and its artists under a roof. Many legendary musicians have come from Kirana gharana. Prabha Atre is one amongst them.

“The documentation or written material on performing arts and music is too less. Scriptures which are available today for research rely on books which were published in 15th and 16th century books such as Bharat Natya Shastra. Through these books we just learn the theoretical aspect of music,” said Bharathi MD, honorary secretary of Prabha Atre Foundation.

“There are not many books available on contemporary performing art. There are few a books and material available which documents and analyses contemporary performing art,” Bharathi MD added.

Given the historic and vast nature of the Indian classical music, it is a mega task to document entire classical music forms. So, for now Prabha Atre foundation has begun with the Kirana gharana. “Considering the limited resources and infrastructure, we have we decided to concentrate on Kirana gharana. Maharashtra, northern Karnataka is the region from where Kirana gharana musicians have emerged. Prabha Atre belongs to Kirana gharana. So, we thought of creating a resource centre where we can collect the material related to Kirana gharana and it will be available for those who want to study it,” said Bharathi MD.

The foundation is collecting the books, articles and other material related to Kirana gharana. It has asked music lovers also to contribute to this initiative. Any material (written or recorded) about Kirana gharana and its artists or Kirana gharana and its artists are welcomed to be collected for the resource centre. This material will be codified and properly stored in physical or digital form.

Those who wish to contribute can give material at Prabha Atre Foundation, opposite Sambhaji Garden, JM road.